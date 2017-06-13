Mzansi continues to mourn actor #GunMan

Known for his role as Gunman in the youth series Yizi Yizo, Kubheka was found dead at his home in Soshanguve

More tributes have been pouring in from fans, friends fellow actors and political leaders for the renowned actor Chris Khubeka.

He alleged committed suicide.

Among others, PAC Spokesperson, Kenneth Mokgatlhe send their heartfelt condolences to the Kubheka family.

The statement read:

"We are saddened and shocked to learn of Jabulani "Gunman" Kubheka's sudden departure. It is almost impossible to acknowledge and accept his untimely death. It is now seems to be a trend that every week we lose creative worker, artist or actor. This syndrome of losing our entertainers is obviously hitting our arts industry harder.

We are sending our sincere and deepest condolences to the family of Kubheka, the art industry and the entire humanity. We are thanking the Kubheka family for having borrowed us their handsome son who have touched our minds and souls through his magnificent performance.

His role in Yizo-Yizo as Gunman can vividly be recalled. His humoreous role also in the popular drama of Zone 14 made us giggle and laugh in our shacks, mansions, hostels and everywhere we watched our 'boxes'."

Fans used different social media platforms to share their messages:

