Redi quits 702 for US

Tlhabi, who is also an award-winning author, admitted that she took the decision with a heavy heart. "I am attached and dedicated to Primedia, which has been my home for 12 years,” she said.

Redi Tlhabi is leaving 702. The Afternoon Drive show host has been offered a fellowship in the United States in 2018.

“In my travels and endeavours, I will keep this amazing place close to my heart. Primedia and 702 in particular have played a crucial role in the evolution of our democracy and consistently given a voice to the voiceless. The commitment to the country and exercise of independent, hard-hitting but fair journalism make me very proud to have been a part of this great institution.”

Tlhabi added that, before she departs on her exciting venture in the US, she would like to focus her energy and time on working with various local and international stakeholders to launch an effective campaign against sexual violence.

702 station manager Thabisile Mbete wished Tlhabi well for her future endeavours.

“We admire and respect her for her choices and wish her the very best with this new chapter,” said 702 station manager, Thabisile Mbete.

“The good news is that Redi will continue to contribute to Primedia for the foreseeable future, even after she stops doing her regular show. We will continue to work with her as opportunities arise, particularly around social justice issues.”

The timing of Redi’s departure from the Afternoon Drive has not been finalised yet and she will remain on air for the next few months.

Bang Showbiz