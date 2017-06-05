The 'other side' to Cassper Nyovest

We snuggled together while we tucked into some tasty entrées and an assortment of cocktails while waiting for the event to start.

There was no second-guessing as to whom among the hordes of socialites fully personified that theme. Rapper and businessman Cassper Nyovest seemed larger-than-life, towering over everyone in stature and style.

As the winter chill begins to bite harder in Joburg, we all tried to keep to the theme of Style Se Legit on Thursday night.

Who would’ve thought that Nyovest could be such a softy? In his masterclass presentation on the night, we got to see a side to him that is usually hidden from the public.

He unpacked his album, track by track, letting us in on some of the most important moments of his life.

He titled his two albums after his sisters,Tsholofelo and Thuto.

The two women came to the Destiny Man cover celebration and were given an opportunity to say a few words to him. That got their brother emotional and almost moved the room to tears.

There’s some serious sibling love and admiration among the trio.

The sisters were, perhaps, too generous in their praise of their brother, with superlatives such as “the most humble” and “the most down-to-earth person” they know seemingly the common currency.

Cassper was equally gracious in complimenting his siblings, especially his older sister.

“I’ve made a lot of music before but Thuto, my third album, is the most important project of my life because it is the most personal.

“Thuto is titled after my sister who is a very emotional being. She has a great balance of good and bad,” he said.

“I was a bad kid all my life, so she was the one who made me looked bad.

“I had to take all those characteristics and try and put it in the album to reflect what I’ve learnt from her,” he added.



Cassper Nyovest hangs out with the Major League DJs. Pciture: Supplied

While we sank our teeth into the aromatic chicken tikka masala with basmati rice, rapper Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh also made his way to the stage and gave us a taste of his album.

He got us giggling when he dropped subtle hints of a possible collaboration between him and Cassper. Cassper’s friends also came out to support him.

Among them were female rapper Nadia Nakai, Donald and Banele and Bandile Mbere (Major League DJs).

Nadia Nakai. Picture: Supplied

