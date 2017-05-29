CLOSE X
Advertisement

Aubrey isn’t built for #DMF

TV

Last night’s bachelor on Date my Family was Aubrey, 32, from Witbank.

Aubrey said he owns a construction company. 

Tell a friend
Aubrey from DMF. Picture: Twitter

From the onset Aubrey was very straightforward in what he was looking for in a potential partner.

"I want a career oriented woman who knows what she wants. She must not be controlling because I don't like being controlled,” he said in his introduction.

The first contender was Palesa, who looked very disappointed when she first had a glimpse of Aubrey. 

Palesa was looking for a man with a car and a job. Tweeps were quick to attack her on the “car” requirement.

"I want a man who is ready to settle down." she added.

The second lady looking for love was Lerato, who was also looking for a “stable man”.

"I want a man who is stable, I do not care what he does for living,” she said.

Lerato is a photographer and an events coordinator. She also added that she wants a “well mannered man who dresses well too”.

The third and final hopeful was Nothando, who was looking for “a dark man, who exercises” – in other words, she wanted a hunk.

Before we go any further, did we mention that Aubrey grow his pinky nail?

Nothando is a netball coach. She is a fitness fanatic and she wanted someone she could have fun with, so long as he respected her.

Although Nothando was the only bachelorette who seemed to really liked Aubrey, he chose Lerato instead and it was clear she was not into him.

She said that there would be no second date.

Tweeps already had suggestions for Aubrey's future bae or not!

Twitter went into a frenzy over the show’s match-makers and the fact that Aubrey has a construction company but has no car.

That moment when tweeps started recalling where they probably know Aubrey from:

Tell a friend
Advertisement
X