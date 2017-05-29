Aubrey isn’t built for #DMF

Last night’s bachelor on Date my Family was Aubrey, 32, from Witbank.

From the onset Aubrey was very straightforward in what he was looking for in a potential partner.

"I want a career oriented woman who knows what she wants. She must not be controlling because I don't like being controlled,” he said in his introduction.

The first contender was Palesa, who looked very disappointed when she first had a glimpse of Aubrey.

Palesa was looking for a man with a car and a job. Tweeps were quick to attack her on the “car” requirement.

#DateMyFamily when this girl ask if this guy has a car, whilst girls are getting kidnaped pic.twitter.com/I8STwkCvM1 — TUMII Modikoa (@jayWOLF_modikoa) May 28, 2017

Palesa's aunt.Since when do people not go to malls because they don't have cars.Materialism,why?Bet Palesa uses taxis herself! #DateMyFamily — AfroMoriri (@AfroMoriri) May 29, 2017

"I want a man who is ready to settle down." she added.

The second lady looking for love was Lerato, who was also looking for a “stable man”.

"I want a man who is stable, I do not care what he does for living,” she said.

Lerato is a photographer and an events coordinator. She also added that she wants a “well mannered man who dresses well too”.

The third and final hopeful was Nothando, who was looking for “a dark man, who exercises” – in other words, she wanted a hunk.

Before we go any further, did we mention that Aubrey grow his pinky nail?

Friend : Aubrey why do have a long nail on your small finger?



Aubrey: You only live once.

😂😂😂#DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/0GxUsXGL6r — Hloni Nyetanyane (@HloniNyetanyane) May 28, 2017

Nothando is a netball coach. She is a fitness fanatic and she wanted someone she could have fun with, so long as he respected her.

Although Nothando was the only bachelorette who seemed to really liked Aubrey, he chose Lerato instead and it was clear she was not into him.

That moment when Abhut' Aubrey came to #DateMyFamily with high hopes.😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/NUnZaH4BIE — The Faithful Shadow (@The_Kayda) May 29, 2017

She said that there would be no second date.

Tweeps already had suggestions for Aubrey's future bae or not!

#DateMyFamily



Aubrey actually should go for Palesa's mom



They look compatible; he could be a good step-dad😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/PbZXThy5AX — 👑KING 🛡🗡SAVAGE🔱 (@MrLuvo) May 28, 2017

@MrLuvo 😂 Nah. Even the moms is looking at him like. pic.twitter.com/TfIOYx2Www — Bad Ass Geek 👓💄🎓 (@DontBeAMunchie) May 28, 2017

@MrLuvo Palesa's mom has already said No😂😂 — Fikile Moichela (@fikzotic) May 28, 2017

Twitter went into a frenzy over the show’s match-makers and the fact that Aubrey has a construction company but has no car.

How did #DateMyFamily match a guy like Aubrey with a girl like Palesa though. pic.twitter.com/xJQqDOTBqY — Karabo Mokgoko (@Karabo_Mokgoko) May 28, 2017

Construction Business - No Car.?? Haii Aubrey ke brick layer. 😂😂😂#DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/o0m78YBAN4 — The Stylist Touch (@TouchMyGuy) May 28, 2017

#DateMyFamily #dmfmzansi Aubrey akana That Thing.he is like a Diet Coke...akathi Mppppssshhhhh mawumvula he just goes mp. pic.twitter.com/2Nc4QgpAJ6 — Xolani Sxosh Cele (@sxoshzn) May 28, 2017

No guys! Whoever's the match maker for #DateMyFamily has a sick sense of humour. How can you match Aubrey with these 🔥ladies? Nisile guys pic.twitter.com/uYyrFfqZsy — "as a Benz owner" (@amanda_mpedi) May 28, 2017

The bachelor looks like he knows Adam and Eve personally #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/njoP5tHQZz — Kool-T↩ (@TeeStep_ZA) May 28, 2017

How does Aubrey own a construction business without a van nyana? #DateMyFamily — Karabo Mokgoko (@Karabo_Mokgoko) May 28, 2017

How does Aubrey own a construction business without a van nyana? #DateMyFamily — Karabo Mokgoko (@Karabo_Mokgoko) May 28, 2017

@KgaogeloMagopa1 hahahahaha That Amos guy. Savage! — A Bad Hombre (@reason_zw) May 28, 2017

That moment when tweeps started recalling where they probably know Aubrey from: