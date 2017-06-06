Who’ll make mincemeat of their competitors?

Author, Dorah SitoleChef and chef Lentswe Bhengu are the judges of Flava Queens.

A COOKING competition that combines Kasi food with a twist has the remaining five “Queens” battling it out for R100 000 in prize money on e.tv.

Flava Queens see the contestants cooking traditional township meals while adding a gourmet touch.

The show is hosted by Chef Lentswe Bhengu, who has worked at Savoy Cabbage, The Roundhouse Restaurant and Saucisse Deli, alongside resident judge and author of Cooking from Cape to Cairo, Dorah Sitole. “Viewers can expect nail-biting entertainment as these queens go head-to-head to impress myself and Dorah with their dishes,” Bhengu said.

“It’s also interesting to watch as the weeks go by how they grow from simple home cooks to preparing restaurant quality meals.” Each week the contestant

will travel to community-based locations where they will take part in cooking challenges.

“The show is not only about cooking but about family, community and aspirations,” Bhengu said.

“Episode by episode, you will see the places we visit and the kinds of challenges we implement. It may sound easy, but it is far from it.”

Two episodes into the show and Flava Queens has eliminated Louisa Mpela, a mother of five from Johannesburg.

Five queens remain.

Boitumelo Olifant is a creative 40-year-old-cook from Alexandra who acquired her cooking skills by watching other people at funerals, feasts, stokvels and restaurants.

Paulina Koloti, a 40-year-old single mother from Botshabelo, believes the best ingredient to put in your food is love. Prudence Mosito, 41, from

Midrand was raised by a chef who taught her all her culinary skills. Lebo Mangcwatywa is a self-taught cook and businesswoman who dreams of one day owing her own African cuisine restaurant. Sophia Ledimo, 58, is a mother of two from Sharpville who makes a living selling food from her house.

As the competition stiffens, Bhengu said the contestants would need to up their game.

“Going further in the competition will require the queens to learn from the judges, take our advice, be creative, playful and think out of the box,” he said.

One of the things Bhengu said he would be disappointed with was if the contestants cooked peas.

“I grew up in the location so I can eat just about anything. However, I really don’t like peas. “It reminds me of Sunday lunch after church – it would be

overcooked, brown and mushy. I hope the queens don’t cook peas. However, one of my favourite township foods is ujeqe (steamed bread),” he said.

One queen has been eliminated and five remain. Who will be named the Flava Queen?