‘Warrior’ hits the right notes

The now 17-year-old National School of the Arts student has wasted no time in capitalising on her success, releasing her third single.

Mohale was crowned the winner of SA’s Got Talent at the tender age of 14 in 2014.

True to her name, which loosely translates to ‘a seed of a fruit’ in Sotho, Tholwana Mohale is ready to flourish.

Warrior was released on the Trace music channel last week.

After going through some emotional issues last year, Mohale said her family rallied behind her, supported her through the tough times.

The song assures them that she is a “warrior” and thanks them for standing by her. Mohale’s passion for music was nurtured at a very young age.

“When I was about three or four years old my dad used to play very jazzy, boogie hits, like Ella Fitzgerald and I would always sing along,” she said.

Everyone around her said she would one day become a singer, but at the time she didn’t “fully understand it”. She recalls the moment that changed her life.

“It was actually Beyoncé who inspired me to sing. I remember watching Irreplaceable by Beyoncé and I was just so stunned. I was like ‘oh my gosh, I want to be like her’ and I never stopped singing ever since.”

Realising her love for music, her mother decided to enrol her for music and guitar lessons in order to nurture her daughter’s talent. When asked who inspired her in the local scene, her eyes light up.

“I really admire Jimmy Nevis, his music is amazing. I feel like he’s one of the best pop artists in South Africa.

“You know how kwaito and house dominate the music industry? I really like that artists like Jimmy Nevis and ChianoSky highlight the pop side of the industry.”

Then she took a moment and said what could be expected from any teenager.

“Nasty C and AKA – these are the two people I would love to work with, mainly because Nasty C is super cute (she blushes) and he’s also very talented. He can spit real bars.

“And AKA is like (she pauses for a moment), AKA is like Eminem. Okay I’m going to get so much hate for this but in context, you know how Eminem is the GOAT, AKA is SA’s GOAT.

“Oh my People are going to kill me,” she laughs.

As a Grade 12 pupil, how does she balance school, music and fame?

“I have this motto: We should all live to live,” she exclaimed.

“I used to stress myself a lot about things and I became sick. My mom always tells me to do my school work but she also says to me ‘don’t stress too much about it’. I always try to stay calm. I play guitar to calm myself.”

Mohale believes it is her family and the people she surrounds herself with that gives her the best chance at success – they keep her grounded.

“The one thing that helps me is the support I get from my family. I just like surrounding myself with people that are very optimistic in terms of making something of yourself.”

Though music is her first love, Mohale has other passions she would like to pursue.

A drama student, she recently played Scaramouche, a protagonist in the British musical We Will Rock You at the recent Festival of Fame held at the Mandela Theatre in Braamfontein.

“Scaramouche was a really cool character to play. I can relate to her a lot – she is very stubborn and sassy but smart and cool.

“I loved it so much because I’ve always wanted to be in a musical. I grew up watching High School Musical.

“It was actually the first time it (the musical) was performed outside of the UK.”

Mohale’s love for singing stems from her need to express herself.

“I really love acting. It’s just that I want to sing all the time. So music allows that and it feels so good.

“As an actress, if I’m on stage in a production, that is also nice, I’m playing someone else and as a musician, when you’re on stage, you are yourself.

“I really enjoy the fact that music is an outlet, that I can write what I feel.”

Fans should expect more music and collaborations by the end of the year.

Warrior is already playlisted on YFM, 947 and 5FM.

* Mohale’s EP Warrior is available for pre-order on iTunes.

