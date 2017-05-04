WEFAfrica2017: Bonang blasts blessers

That was the advice to young women from South African celeb and style icon Bonang Matheba who has spoken out frankly on the issue of “blessers”.

Durban – “Make your own rules, find opportunities, don’t take the easy way out.”

In an exclusive interview on Friday on the sidelines of the WEF Conference at the Durban ICC urged young women to control their own future.

“I can’t judge anyone, but a blesser will always want something in return. Set your own legacy, there is no debt in that. Make your own rules and find opportunities as there are sponsorships out there. Put in the work. Don’t take the easy way out,” said Matheba.

“Overnight success does not exist. We live in an era of instant gratification, but success needs time and the true value of hard work. You need a lot of patience and perseverance,” she said.

Full story in The Independent on Saturday, Weekend Argus and Saturday Star.

The Independent on Saturday



