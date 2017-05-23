Sibalicious Recipe: Siba's Sunday Sunshine

Celebrity chef Siba Mtongana could be adding some va va voom to one of your recipes in the upcoming fourth season of her show, Siba’s Table. In March the Food Network launched a #MakeItSibaLicious campaign which invited fans and foodies to submit recipes to appear in the upcoming season.

To enter each participant had to send images and a short description of their dishes using the hashtag #MakeItSibaLicious.

A total of 360 recipes were submitted across the Food Network website, Facebook and Instagram of which 10 winning recipes were selected.

The show ony returns to our screens in 2018, so to tide you over, we asked Siba to share on of her recipes:





Siba’s Sunday S unshine





Preparation time: 25 min

Cooking time: 25 min

Serves 16-20 servings

Special equipment: an electric juicer





1 litre fresh pineapple juice (8 to 10 pineapples, juiced) or store-bought pineapple juice

¼ cup fresh ginger juice

Juice of 1 lemon

Crushed ice

4 kiwis, peeled and sliced

60 grams mint sprigs

200 grams small fresh strawberries, quartered

1 litre carbonated lemonade





Combine the pineapple, ginger and lemon juice in a jug, and chill.

To serve, add crushed ice to small drinking glasses, and arrange some mint, kiwis and strawberries on top.

Add some of the mixed juice and then top off with lemonade.