Sibalicious Recipe: Siba's Sunday Sunshine

A punch perfect for a Sunday afternoon in autumn
PICTURE: Supplied
Celebrity chef Siba Mtongana could be adding some va va voom to one of your recipes in the upcoming fourth season of her show, Siba’s Table. In March the Food Network launched a #MakeItSibaLicious campaign which invited fans and foodies to submit recipes to appear in the upcoming season.
To enter each participant had to send images and a short description of their dishes using the hashtag #MakeItSibaLicious.
A total of 360 recipes were submitted across the Food Network website, Facebook and Instagram of which 10 winning recipes were selected.
The show ony returns to our screens in 2018, so to tide you over, we asked Siba to share on of her recipes:
Siba’s Sunday Sunshine
Preparation time: 25 min
Cooking time: 25 min
Serves 16-20 servings
Special equipment: an electric juicer
1 litre fresh pineapple juice (8 to 10 pineapples, juiced) or store-bought pineapple juice
¼ cup fresh ginger juice
Juice of 1 lemon
Crushed ice
4 kiwis, peeled and sliced
60 grams mint sprigs
200 grams small fresh strawberries, quartered
1 litre carbonated lemonade
Combine the pineapple, ginger and lemon juice in a jug, and chill.
To serve, add crushed ice to small drinking glasses, and arrange some mint, kiwis and strawberries on top.
Add some of the mixed juice and then top off with lemonade.
Serve with a straw.