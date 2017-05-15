Siba makes food #SibaLicious

Celebrity chef Siba Mtongana could be adding some va va voom to one of your recipes in the upcoming fourth season of her show, Siba’s Table.

In March the Food Network launched a #MakeItSibaLicious campaign which invited fans and foodies to submit recipes to appear in the upcoming season.

To enter each participant had to send images and a short description of their dishes using the hashtag #MakeItSibaLicious. A total of 360 recipes were submitted across the the Food Network website, Facebook and Instagram of which 10 winning recipes were selected.





During a recent set visit of the show in Hout Bay, Siba said her aim is always to create easy dishes with a twist, that also looks appealing.





The idea for this new season came about after fans asked Siba if they could join her at her table.

“On social media people have been asking if they can come to my table, but it’s impractical for us to get people to come, especially since the show airs in over 100 countries,” she says.

“We thought about inviting people to join the table by submitting their recipes and I will give it a twist. The way we chose the recipes was either something that people wanted to and a twist to or if there was more than one request for a recipe I went with that.” Themes for the new season include: classics made over, fast, portable, dinner solutions and budget meals.



