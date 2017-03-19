CLOSE X
Joe Mafela dies in car crash

Johannesburg – Veteran actor actor, writer, producer, director, singer and businessman Joe Mafela, 75, has died in an accident, reports say.

Metro police spokesperson Edna Mamonyane told TshisaLIVE that he died following a car accident. The accident happened round before 22:00 on the M1 North in Johannesburg.

Tributes poured in on social media for Mafela, better known as Sdumo in ’Sgudi ’Snaysi.

