Joe Mafela dies in car crash

* Story to be updated
Johannesburg – Veteran actor actor, writer, producer, director, singer and businessman Joe Mafela, 75, has died in an accident, reports say.
Metro police spokesperson Edna Mamonyane told TshisaLIVE that he died following a car accident. The accident happened round before 22:00 on the M1 North in Johannesburg.
Sad News. My Uncle Joe Mafela passed on last night. @SowetanLIVE @sundayworld @SAFilmSociety @Penguin_Film pic.twitter.com/s0g9qAEYE6
— Anthony Mafela (@zaaibooconcepts) March 19, 2017
Tributes poured in on social media for Mafela, better known as Sdumo in ’Sgudi ’Snaysi.
We would like to extend our deepest condolences on the death of legendary actor Joe Mafela. Ulale ngoxolo tata. #RIPJoe pic.twitter.com/Imv56G4ZKP
— South African Gov (@GovernmentZA) March 19, 2017
We extend our condolences to the family, friends, and fans of ubaba Joe Mafela, the nation has lost a crown jewel of our arts & culture. pic.twitter.com/ccPovqocAa
— Min. Nathi Mthethwa (@NathiMthethwaSA) March 19, 2017
Rest In Peace Joe Mafela. He made us laugh during South Africa's dark past. May we never forget him or his work.
— Khaya Dlanga (@khayadlanga) March 19, 2017
With the legend and icon of TV shows baba Joe Mafela pic.twitter.com/hESnJUR8ls
— JOE CHILEWA #Chilex (@josephchilewa) March 13, 2017
People who you don't know but they're in your memories. RIP Joe Mafela 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/oO2Kb4tdWU
— MaHlanga 👑 (@MissFanti) March 19, 2017
Waking Up to Such a Saddest News: The Legendary 'Ntate' Joe Mafela Passed Away#RIPJoeMafela
— Singo Rotchie (@Rotchiest) March 19, 2017
R.I.P Mkhulu Joe Mafela
AkA Sdumo Mbungulu May his soul Rest in peace
A legend himself A leader is Art A Father
Grand Father
Our hero ❤️ pic.twitter.com/1SoFDArK4A
— #NtsikaRisewtfriends (@TheColossa) March 19, 2017