Joe Mafela dies in car crash

Johannesburg – Veteran actor actor, writer, producer, director, singer and businessman Joe Mafela, 75, has died in an accident, reports say. Metro police spokesperson Edna Mamonyane told TshisaLIVE that he died following a car accident. The accident happened round before 22:00 on the M1 North in Johannesburg.

* Story to be updated

Tributes poured in on social media for Mafela, better known as Sdumo in ’Sgudi ’Snaysi.

We would like to extend our deepest condolences on the death of legendary actor Joe Mafela. Ulale ngoxolo tata. #RIPJoe pic.twitter.com/Imv56G4ZKP — South African Gov (@GovernmentZA) March 19, 2017

We extend our condolences to the family, friends, and fans of ubaba Joe Mafela, the nation has lost a crown jewel of our arts & culture. pic.twitter.com/ccPovqocAa — Min. Nathi Mthethwa (@NathiMthethwaSA) March 19, 2017

Rest In Peace Joe Mafela. He made us laugh during South Africa's dark past. May we never forget him or his work. — Khaya Dlanga (@khayadlanga) March 19, 2017

With the legend and icon of TV shows baba Joe Mafela pic.twitter.com/hESnJUR8ls — JOE CHILEWA #Chilex (@josephchilewa) March 13, 2017

People who you don't know but they're in your memories. RIP Joe Mafela 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/oO2Kb4tdWU — MaHlanga 👑 (@MissFanti) March 19, 2017

Waking Up to Such a Saddest News: The Legendary 'Ntate' Joe Mafela Passed Away#RIPJoeMafela — Singo Rotchie (@Rotchiest) March 19, 2017

R.I.P Mkhulu Joe Mafela

AkA Sdumo Mbungulu May his soul Rest in peace

A legend himself A leader is Art A Father

Grand Father

Our hero ❤️ pic.twitter.com/1SoFDArK4A — #NtsikaRisewtfriends (@TheColossa) March 19, 2017

IOL