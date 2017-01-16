Johannesburg – In what has been described by the City of Joburg as a major breakthrough in the fight against crime, a new agreement has been reached between Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba, Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant-General Deliwe de Lange and the provincial head of the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP), advocate Andrew Chauke.

A meeting was held on Friday and was also attended by member of the mayoral committee for public safety Michael Sun, chief of police Zwelibanzi Nyanda and the head of the city’s anti-corruption unit, Shadrack Sibiya.

At this meeting, a strong partnership was forged between all parties, according to Mashaba.

“This partnership has been developed on the basis of the uncompromising political support for the work of the SAPS and DPP in the City of Joburg.”

Mashaba said he had received a firm commitment from the SAPS and DPP to work closely with the city in dealing with Joburg's public-safety and judicial challenges.

Areas of close collaboration discussed include:

Co-ordination between the Joburg metro police department and the SAPS in visible policing of crime hotspots;

Co-operation between the city’s K9 narcotics unit and the SAPS in combating the rampant trade of drugs in the city;

Close collaboration in the city’s efforts to address illegal hijacking of buildings in the inner city and undocumented foreigners;

By-law enforcement on matters pertaining to issues such as illegal informal trading in the inner city, illegal taxi ranks and over-crowding; and

A co-ordinating task team be- tween the SAPS, DPP and Joburg’s anti-corruption unit to fast-track the arrest and prosecution of corrupt officials;

“There is no question that we are paving a new way forward for the city. This collaboration and co-operation is what we need to restore the rule of law and regain the confidence of our residents, businesses and investors,” said Mashaba.

“With this new partnership, our city has laid the groundwork for a future where government, law enforcement agencies and the judiciary will work together. We will work tirelessly to ensure a future where residents feel safe and the criminal and corrupt live in fear.”

The Star