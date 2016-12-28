Johannesburg – A Sebokeng mother is grateful to be reunited with her abducted son.

The family were reunited on Monday after the 15-year-old boy was abducted and taken to an illegal initiation school earlier this month.

The mother, who cannot be named to protect her son’s identity, on Tuesday could not contain her joy at the sight of her son on Monday.

“We spent every day trying to locate where he was. He did not leave word of where he was going,” she said.

The mother said her son claims to have been abducted by a man in their neighbourhood, who took them to an illegal school on the outskirts of Vereeniging.

“He hasn’t been able to open up about what happened during his time away because he has been back for less than a day.

“My son is not well. Even psychologically you can tell that he has gone through some tough experiences and hasn’t opened up about what happened.”

She said she was happy not to have experienced the realities most families have to deal with when their sons have been kidnapped.

“You hear stories about what happens when sons are abducted and go to these schools.

"Some don’t return in one piece while others return in coffins because they were taken to these schools by people who do not know what they are doing.”

The mother accompanied a multi-law-enforcement agency raid, which targeted the illegal initiation schools, two weeks ago in search of abducted initiates.

Her heart sank when her son was not among 23 children, 15 boys and eight girls, who were rescued.

She explained that she and her family had been to numerous schools in search of her son.

“A part of me was beginning to become scared as the days went on without me knowing where he was.

"I thought there could be a chance that we may not find him,” she added.

Sipinare Mofokeng, chairperson of the Sedibeng Traditional Surgeons Committee, said closing down illegal schools was the most effective way of ensuring an end to the abduction of children.

“Most of these schools are being run by children. They are left to be in charge, how can children take care of children?”

He said the Sedibeng municipality had pulled the plug on all initiation schools and activities this year, and further said those currently operating were doing so illegally.

“It was announced earlier this year that the practice of initiation schools had been suspended.

"Nobody is allowed to run a school in this municipality because there have been a lot of illegal schools which taint the significance of our tradition.

“A meeting was held where all the owners were called and were informed that initiations would be suspended this season.

“They are now using it to make easy money and for gangsterism in our area, which has led to the high levels of crime,” Mofokeng said.

