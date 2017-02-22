Johannesburg – Murder accused, Mark Zinde, who allegedly killed his television personality mother Hope Zinde, is expected to stand trial in the high court in Pretoria in June.

He appeared in the Brits Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday and the trial date was set.

The 23-year-old is alleged to have killed his mother and later assaulted his father, Dr Lebohang Mohale Manoto, while out on R10 000 bail for the first crime.

Prosecutor advocate Hanna Conradie told the court that the trial would take place from June 12 to 23.

Defence attorney Francois Joubert said he had yet to receive a copy of the docket and a DNA report.

He asked that his client be transferred to the Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Facility’s medical section.

“He’s not well. His mental condition is not healthy, so he’s going to be referred to the medical facility for further observation,” he said after court proceedings.

Joubert said Zinde appeared absent-minded.

“You cannot properly consult with him. You cannot properly talk to him so that’s the problem. They need to find out what is going on there,” he said.

Joubert said the move was in the interests of justice as it appeared as though Zinde was not fit to stand trial.

The defence intended to make an application for the accused to undergo psychiatric evaluation: “If we can’t do it via the normal channels, we will have to find a way to have him reassessed,” he said.

The court has rejected an application by Zinde’s defence to have him readmitted into Weskoppies Psychiatric Hospital. Last month, magistrate Lourens Matthee said the court could not review its own decision to readmit Zinde to a psychiatric ward after an initial application had already been granted.

At the time, Matthee described Dr John Weinkove’s affidavit, submitted by Joubert, as flimsy and based on hearsay as the accused had already been evaluated by a team of four psychiatrists.

Weinkove recommended that the accused be readmitted for further evaluation. Zinde was referred to the hospital in August last year and it was found that he would be able to understand court proceedings and contribute to his defence.

Weinkove stated: “I believe that Mr Zinde suffers from schizophrenia with predominant negative features. I recommend he be readmitted at Weskoppies. In view of his loss of social and academic function, I recommend that he have further investigations in the form of a CAT scan and EEG.”

Joubert said the request had been made for the accused to be sent back to Weskoppies in order to have the tests done.

