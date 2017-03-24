New CCTV system to watch over Rhodes Park

CCTV is being installed in parks and cemeteries across Johannesburg in partnership with the Development Bank of SA and Crebus, which will see 88 outdoor facilities being fitted with 24-hour surveillance systems to combat opportunistic crime and to assist in monitoring service-delivery standards.

Joburg City Parks and Zoo (JCPZ) unveiled the first set of CCTV cameras at Rhodes Park to be rolled out, the first of many expected across the city.

Johannesburg - Following 2015’s gruesome double murder and rape, Rhodes Park visitors have expressed relief and excitement now that a CCTV system was unveiled on Thursday.

Yolanda Goso, who spends a lot of her time at the park, said she felt safer since the CCTV has been installed.

“Before it was dangerous, you couldn’t come here alone or relax. Now I see a lot of people and families enjoying themselves and coming. It’s a great park, and I wouldn’t ever want it to close,” she said.

Another park user, Kelly Howell, said she had been walking dogs for eight months at Rhodes Park, and was thrilled to hear the news.

“I’m glad to see that the people are taking the park back, and I feel a lot safer knowing that there is security. I grew up in Kensington and I used to come here five times a week, and I’m glad to be back.”

At the unveiling, mayoral committee member for community development, Nonhlanhla Sifumba, called this a “milestone in our quest” to make public spaces in the city safer.

“The pilot initiative, sponsored by DBSA and facilitated by Crebus, came about after the JCPZ identified that ad hoc patrols by policing structures including the Rangers, Joburg metro police and SAPS were inadequate in combating opportunistic crime in public spaces,” she said. The system would be enhanced.

The ward councillor for the area, Carlos da Rocha, said the area was full of heroes.

A man walks through Rhodes Park in Kensington. File picture: Itumeleng English/Independent Media

“Residents have been rallying to save the park by walking their dogs, having picnics and taking the park into their own hands. We own this park, and we are adamant that with the help of residents, the private and public sector and community (we will) make this park the safest park in Joburg.”

Crebus representative Rowland Moss emphasised that without funds, the safety and cleanliness of parks could not be ensured.

“The camera feeds will be monitored 24 hours a day and seven days a week. The cameras have night vision and are also tamper proof,” he said.

On the night of October 17, 2015, a 12-man gang confronted two couples at Rhodes Park, killing the two men by throwing them into a dam, and raping one of the wives. Four suspects have since been arrested.

The Star