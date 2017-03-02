Johannesburg – The case of a former employee at Parktown Boys’ High School, who allegedly raped and sexually assaulted several pupils, was referred for further investigation by the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

The incidents were captured on CCTV cameras placed at the school hostel and discovered by school authorities.

The 22-year-old employee was arrested in November 2016 and released on R3 000 bail a month later.

He is facing charges of sexual assault and rape.

Prosecutor Masindi Ndivhuwo told magistrate Pieter du Plessis that the State needed more time to finalise the investigation.

But Du Plessis told Ndivhuwo that the matter was not complicated as all the witnesses were available and that the postponement was a delaying tactic by the State.

The accused was assigned duties at the hostel and was also coaching pupils.

He is accused of inappropriately touching pupils at the hostel.

The CCTV footage showed him touching the boys in the common room of the hostel and later in the victims' bedroom.

The accused, a former pupil at the school, allegedly sexually assaulted and raped nine boys aged between 15 and 17.

He avoided disciplinary action by resigning from his job at the school as soon as the alleged abuses came to light.

A criminal case was opened, which led to his arrest.

The case will be back in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on May 10.

Outside the court, the school governing body representative, Retha Adendorn, said following the discovery of the alleged abuse, a meeting was held and the code of silence was torn up.

Parents and pupils were encouraged to assist with providing evidence against the suspect.

The school is providing counselling for everyone involved.

The Star