PICS: #Ennerdale cops, JMPD searching for 'hooligans'
Crime & Courts | 11 May 2017, 08:56am
#Ennerdale situation. Police entering the area @ReporterStar @IOL pic.twitter.com/pyaIio6lIN
— Ilanit Chernick (@LanC_02) May 11, 2017
#Ennerdale police moving in - adamant to arrest violent protesters @ReporterStar pic.twitter.com/mHZcdTuuaa
— Ilanit Chernick (@LanC_02) May 11, 2017
#Ennerdale police and JMPD are ready @ReporterStar pic.twitter.com/wtNCYtocDq
— Ilanit Chernick (@LanC_02) May 11, 2017
Police unable to clear a large piece of burning debris on the corner of James Street and R558 @ReporterStar pic.twitter.com/lnkBR69Kmn
— Ilanit Chernick (@LanC_02) May 11, 2017
Fire engine arriving on scene to put out the fire. @ReporterStar #Ennerdale pic.twitter.com/FuspzT7w86
— Ilanit Chernick (@LanC_02) May 11, 2017