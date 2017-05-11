RIPKarabo: Suspect to appear in court

Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo told The Star that the murder suspect was arrested on Wednesday night in Sandton, Joburg, and is in custody at the Sandton Police Station awaiting his first appearance.

Johannesburg – Gauteng police have confirmed that a case of murder has been opened against a man believed to have been the boyfriend of Karabo Mokoena and the suspect will appear at the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Friday morning.

"He’s only charged with murder at this stage. The suspect and the deceased were in a relationship – they were boyfriend and girlfriend – that is why we can’t add a kidnapping charge at the moment. But we cannot rule out adding more charges to this case at a later stage," Masondo said.

Karabo had been missing since April 28, and Masondo confirmed that her family opened a 'missing person' case at the Diepkloof Police Station on that very day.

Karabo's father, Tshepo, announced on Thursday morning that her daughter's boyfriend – who cannot be named before he appears in court – had "killed and burned" Karabo in a Facebook post.

The Star