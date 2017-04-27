Wave of bogus technicians hits Joburg

Technicians most likely to request access are meter readers, cut-off teams, contractors or meter maintenance teams.

City Power technicians must have an identity card with a photo, identity verification number, expiry date, hologram and contact numbers: 011 490 7911, 011 490 7553 and 011 490 7900.

Johannesburg – City Power is warning residents not to allow any person, technician or contractor onto their property without first verifying their credentials with City Power’s risk control unit.

City Power has warned Johannesburg residents not to allow any technician or contractor onto their property without first verifying their credentials. File image

“We have become aware of impostors and urge residents to be highly vigilant and report any suspicious persons or vehicles. Risk control will dispatch a response vehicle immediately to apprehend suspects,” said Virgil James, spokesperson for City Power.

Stolen meters: What to do

City Power has announced that there has been a spike in the theft of electricity meters in residential areas of the West Rand.

The utility’s appeal to the residents of Joburg is to refrain from buying electricity meters from unauthorised resellers, as they will be supporting the illegal trade of stolen meters and assisting the sustaining of the illicit trade of fraudulent equipment on the black market.

Residents who might have their prepaid meters stolen should report the incident to the local police and request a case number.

Once the case number is obtained, the customer should phone the City of Joburg call centre at 0860 562 874 to log a call for the stolen meter, for which they will get a reference number.

The stolen meter will then be removed from the system and a technician will be dispatched to replace the meter.

City Power has warned residents that the utility will be conducting random audits of meters across Joburg, and households whose meters are found to have been procured illegally will face criminal prosecution.

Customers are encouraged to be alert to meter theft and other forms of infrastructural vandalism on City Power property because this hampers the utility’s ability to provide accurate billing and quality services to the residents of Joburg and contributes to increased tariffs and prices for ordinary South Africans.

Besides the cost of replacing the infrastructure and damaged equipment, it interferes with the delivery of other essential services.

Customers are encouraged to always check technicians’ credentials before allowing them onto their property.

Technicians must have a City Power identity card when on duty. If in doubt, customers must call 011 490 7911/00/504/553 for verification.

The Star