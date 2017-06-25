Ford recalls models due to fire risk

These models were built in India between August 2004 and March 2012, and owners were asked on Wednesday to contact a dealership to replace the power steering high-pressure hose.
“Ford is voluntarily recalling these vehicles to replace the high pressure power-assisted steering hose, which may split, resulting in a power steering fluid leak,” said Ford spokesperson Minesh Bhagaloo.
The leak could result in fumes being emitted from the engine compartment.
“It may also be possible for power-steering fluid to come into contact with the vehicle’s exhaust system components, creating the potential for smoke and, in extreme cases, fire.”
Globally 16 vehicles caught fire. However, none was in SA, according to Ford SA.
Earlier this year, a Figo caught fire in Nelspruit. However, Ford said it was unsure whether the incident was directly related to issues related to the recall.
Ford has faced a backlash in recent months after nearly 50 Kuga SUVs caught fire. In December 2015, Reshall Jimmy burnt to death when the Kuga he was driving caught alight.
Weekend Argus Sunday