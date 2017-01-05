Johannesburg - Making light work of his schooling journey, a Limpopo pupil who oozed confidence ahead of the 2016 matric results expressed his excitement at being one of South Africa’s top pupils.

Duncan Xihlovo Mabasa said he was overwhelmed at the recognition given to him.

“I didn’t expect to be here because I didn’t think I would be chosen as a top learner in the country,” he said.

Duncan, who is one of the top three pupils in Science said his key to a great performance was being smart in his approach to studying.

“I’ve always believed that hard work gets you far, but working smart will get you further,” he said.

The Risinga High School pupil said he cruised through his schooling journey, save for his matric year.

“Matric was a bit hectic because I had a problem with my English First Additional Language this year, but I hope the results will show how much effort I put in to improve my marks,” he said.

He hopes to study Actuarial Science at the University of Cape Town.

“I really love working with numbers and I think Actuarial Science will provide me with the challenge I need,” Duncan said. “Also it gives me the opportunity to bring a change to this country because South Africa has a huge shortage of actuaries in our country,” he said.

His mother, Tintswalo Mabasa lauded her son for being an excellent pupil throughout the year despite having lost their home and being forced to rent a two-bedroom flat.

“It was difficult because I lost my house, my son’s home this year. It was very stressful, especially for him. But he rose to the occasion,” she said. “I feel very proud of him.” The 18-year-old urged future matrics to persevere and avoid falling into the trap of peer pressure.

“I had a rough year. But I managed to make it. I want to tell future matriculants to never give up on their dreams because that’s the only thing they have,” he said.

The Star