The pain of unemployment

No wonder South African youth are always in the forefront of xenophobic attacks and various dangerous crimes. There's nothing as painful as to study for almost seven years at university with the hope of grabbing a job after completion, then having to stay at home for more than 10 years, unemployed.
What is happening in our country is like waking up early every Sunday to go to church, then expiring and going to hell. Sometimes you may end up asking yourself what is the use of going to university.
One must bear in mind that the ongoing and uncontrollable unemployment rate is the co-founder of xenophobia and crime. Why does unemployment remain the biggest problem in SA? How come unemployment levels have increased to 27.7% if there are people who are busy working hard to minimise it? Cry my beloved country.
The worst part is that unemployment rates in our country remain one of the highest in the world. This phenomenon affects the youth mostly.
The stats are very painful to those who completed their undergraduate degrees in record time but are still unemployed.
The rising unemployment rate in the country continues to punish those who are financially oppressed, but favour those who are financially secure and politically connected.
Miyelani Hlungwani
Mukhomi Village, Limpopo
The Star