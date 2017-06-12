The pain of unemployment

South Africa's unemployment in the first quarter of 2017 increased by 1.2 of a percentage point to 27.7%, the highest figure since September 2003. This makes me wonder what the government, in partnership with the private sector, is doing to eradicate unemployment in the country.

No wonder South African youth are always in the forefront of xenophobic attacks and various dangerous crimes. There's nothing as painful as to study for almost seven years at university with the hope of grabbing a job after completion, then having to stay at home for more than 10 years, unemployed.

What is happening in our country is like waking up early every Sunday to go to church, then expiring and going to hell. Sometimes you may end up asking yourself what is the use of going to university.