Ubuntu is alive and well on Twitter

While I’m not an avid fan of Twitter, I can’t help but express how proud I am to be on that social media platform.

But I’d like to highlight the type of news that blazed through Twitter this past weekend, news of a one-month-old baby girl who was abducted during a hijacking in the Durban CBD.

South Africans should continue to embrace the spirit of ubuntu as we did when we banded together on social media to #HelpFindDurbanBaby, writes Noni Mokati.

On Saturday, the number one trending topic throughout the day was the hashtag #HelpFindDurbanBaby. Tweets all had one common cause, the frantic and desperate search for the missing infant.

South Africans, young and old, celebrities and the common folk, all participated in a spirit of camaraderie, pleading with fellow citizens to help find her. Some vowed to keep the hashtag trending until she was found.

In a country where Twitter is known to divide many and at times turn into an ugly vortex that consumes us with twars, I say amandla to everyone who took the time to retweet information.

With the baby found, and as talks to regulate social media surface and we go about our usual business of laughing, joking, showing rage, questioning the madness that happens in this country and threatening to pack our bags and leave the place we have humorously dubbed as “Satafrika” on Twitter, let us equally continue banding together and embracing the spirit of ubuntu for those who desperately need us in times of trouble.

* Noni Mokati is a reporter for Independent Media's politics and development hub.

The Star