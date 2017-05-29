WATCH: 'Zuma is a tsamaye,' #CosatuCC delegates sing

Johannesburg – When Cosatu president Sdumo Dlamini's speech, which called for unity within the tripartite alliance, ended, delegates broke into a Sesotho song calling for President Jacob Zuma to be removed from office.

This was after the federation's first deputy president, Tyotyo James, asserted: "We are not confused. We want the current deputy president to be the president of the anc. We must not be condemned when we say that. But others are not condemned. We want Cyril Ramaphosa"