Disgraced former SABC executive in line for top job

The Star understands that the proposition was made during a behind-closed-doors meeting last Thursday. The meeting came after a chaotic council meeting that ran into the night. The EFF did not vote for the proposed appointment as it had dramatically left the meeting.

Her controversial proposed appointment as the metro’s chief financial officer (CFO) was rejected by opposition parties in Ekurhuleni, who accused the municipality of imposing Malaza on them.

Johannesburg - Disgraced former SABC chief financial officer Gugu Malaza (formerly Duda) has been recommended for a plum job with the Ekurhuleni municipality, the only ANC-controlled metro in Gauteng.

Ekurhuleni spokesperson Themba Gadebe said: “A recommendation was made by the council to consider the appointment of the candidate. However, the process is not yet finalised.”

Malaza’s recommendation as Ekurhuleni CFO was confirmed to The Star by two opposition parties and one of the ANC’s coalition partners. The DA, Freedom Front Plus and Independent Ratepayers’ Association are all confirmed to have voted against her possible appointment.

But the ANC majority voted for her to be appointed.

Malaza was dismissed by the public broadcaster in March 2014 for procurement and financial irregularities. The dismissal, which was confirmed by the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration, came two years after she had been placed on suspension.

An investigation by former public protector Thuli Madonsela found that former communications minister Dina Pule had interfered in Malaza’s appointment as CFO at the SABC.

Madonsela found that she had been interviewed and appointed to the position despite her not having applied. She also found that Malaza had been interviewed long after the board had already recommended another candidate to Pule.

Malaza’s CV indicates she spent a year and four months at the Gauteng Department of Economic Development, six months at Dual Point Consulting, two years as SABC CFO, a year at FNB internet and telephone banking, and three-and-a-half years as a credit analyst for Rand Merchant Bank.

The DA's finance spokesperson Bruce Reid, said the party raised “serious objections” to the recommendation, saying it had identified several discrepancies in the recruitment process.

“The interview panel for the appointment of the new Ekurhuleni CFO was the result of a manipulated majoritarian process with only one thing in mind, and that was that they would have the first and the last say in who was going to be appointed.

"No other party, including the DA as the official opposition, was considered for representation,” he said.

Reid said the ANC-led metro had brought the results of the interview process to the council as an in-committee (behind closed doors) item.

“Members of the public and the media hosted in the public gallery had to leave the council chamber, as is the rule when in-committee items are being presented.

"This afforded the parties not represented on the selection panel only a few minutes to read the documents and assess the selected candidate,” Reid added.

He said his party had pointed out that Malaza did not have a stable employment record.

The Star understands that the ANC defended her, saying she was the best candidate for the position.

Stating her reason for leaving the SABC in her application, Malaza cited a “hostile environment and instability”. There is no mention of her being dismissed.

Repeated attempts to get comment from Malaza were unsuccessful.

