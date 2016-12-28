Pretoria – Executive mayor Solly Msimanga has drawn heavy criticism for breaching the country’s foreign policies by going on a trip to Taiwan’s capital Taipei against the government’s advice.

Department of International Relations and Co-operation spokesman Clayson Monyela said by going on the trip to that city, Msimanga acted against South Africa’s upholding of the One China policy.

The trip by the capital’s first citizen was in contradiction of the policy which recognised Beijing as the sole legitimate government of the People’s Republic of China, Monyela said.

“The visit is not sanctioned by the South African government.

"The executive mayor knows our views and was advised against undertaking this trip,” he said.

“We wouldn’t encourage him to go on such a trip because of the One China policy.”

Msimanga left for the small island to the east of China during the Christmas weekend amid outrage from political quarters across the country.

He was accused of going against the government, and abusing city funds while at it.

China and Taiwan split in 1949 after a civil war. Soon thereafter Taiwan and South Africa established diplomatic ties which grew throughout the apartheid era.

The ties officially ended in 1998 when then president Nelson Mandela took a stand to recognise the People’s Republic of China over Taipei. Currently, South Africa does not have any diplomatic ties with Taiwan.

Msimanga’s visit to Taipei drew criticism from some in the country’s political landscape, with some speaking of tensions likely to arise from his actions.

But his spokesman Samkelo Mgobozi poured cold water on the criticism, saying it smacked of short-sightedness.

He said Msimanga was touring Taiwan to honour an invitation by his counterpart, the mayor of Taipei.

Msimanga took time out of his own personal leave to visit the Taipei mayor to explore possible investment opportunities, he said.

Mgobozi rejected claims that the trip was funded by the city. “The executive mayor believes that all potential opportunities for trade and investment must be diligently interrogated if we are to fully harness bilateral relationships for cultivating the opportunities so many of our people desperately need,” he said.

That Msimanga was contradicting the country’s position on the One China policy was short-sighted and misrepresented his visit to Taipei, the spokesman said.

“Creating opportunities for our people should transcend party politics and be a joint effort to utilise any and all opportunities to liberate our people from poverty,” Mgobozi said.

But Monyela said the department had communicated with the executive mayor prior to his trip.

However, he said that the department would not interact further with the mayor because he belonged to the opposition party. Msimanga leads the DA coalition which governs the City of Tshwane.

“He went ahead with the trip knowing full well that it was not supported by the South African government,” Monyela said.

Political analyst Daniel Silke said the reaction of the authorities to Msimanga’s trip indicated how sensitive the country was to the Taiwanese issue.

“It also shows that the local authorities that are not controlled by the ANC may want to be more independent when dealing with foreign policy,” he said.

The stance by the mayor may be a way of demonstrating a greater desire by the DA to be more independent of the ANC government, he said.

However, Silke said as far as he knew local authorities could enter into agreements with other similar cities in the world.

The DA, meanwhile, took to social media to reaffirm its position that Msimanga had done nothing wrong.

It said development should be viewed separately from political bickering.

Pretoria News