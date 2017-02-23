Johannesburg – George Arries is a 27-year-old man who has been trying to find a job for over a year.

He studied PR management and has been actively searching for a company to hire him.

“The hardest part is being chosen for the job. You send your CV and go through the process of interviews. But when it comes to them picking you, that’s a different story.”

Arries said many people were applying for the same posts. “If you look at 100 people who apply for the same job, maybe about 20 go through, and chances are they already have their candidates for the post.”

However, he did say that even with all those challenges, it was impossible to apply for posts and never get anything.

On his thoughts about the Budget speech, Arries said it was all just statistics and figures. “What jobs are they trying to create if those jobs aren’t being seen? Has anything changed from previous years?”

He said the government could not be blamed because it did not control the world economy. “If nothing is happening to grow economies, if there is not enough funding, if industries aren’t developing, then we can’t blame anyone,” he said.

“If people are going to create jobs or talk about statistics for employment, then it has to be permanent solutions. It’s great to see growth but working from contract to contract and not knowing where your next paycheque will be coming from after a certain period is not viable,” he said.

The Star