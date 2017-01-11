Johannesburg - Gauteng Premier David Makhura has slammed a media report linking him to a faction supporting ANC deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa to take over from ANC president Jacob Zuma during the ANC national elective conference in December.

Makhura’s condemnation followed a publication in The New Age newspapers on Tuesday which quoted anonymous sources saying Makhura was punted to be one the party's top six after the December conference.

In the report, sources said Makhura was earmarked to be the new secretary general while ANC treasurer Zweli Mkhize was reportedly supposed to deputise Ramaphosa.

Other people reportedly earmarked for the top six were ANC head of economic policy Enoch Godongwana as treasurer, former ANC Youth League secretary general Vuyiswa Tulelo as deputy to Makhura and chairperson of the National Council of Provinces Thandi Modise as party chairwoman.

Various government Ministers including Minister of Sport Fikile Mbalula, Home Affairs Malusi Gigaba, Tourism Minister Derek Hanekom, Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi, Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu were reportedly also part of the alleged Ramaphosa faction.

It was alleged that Mbalula was topping the alleged list of Ramaphosa’s preferred candidates to serve on the ANC’s national executive committee.

The claims have angered Makhura who described it as a “malicious circulation of lists” saying ‘both the public pronouncements and circulation of lists go against the spirit of both the NEC and the PEC”.

“I personally detest the politics of slates and strongly condemn divisive activities which undermine the effort to build a united ANC that serve the people of South Africa with distinction”, Makhura said.

He reiterated that he would not allow his name to be used to cause confusion and divisions in the ranks of the movement.

“More than ever before, all of us are called upon to approach the 54th National Conference in a manner that enhances unity in order enable the ANC to recover lost ground and win back the public confidence. Slates, factionalism and corrupt practices must have no place in the ANC. The unity of the ANC is paramount to the success of the transformation of South Africa,” Makhura said.

He said the impression was created that those whose names appear on the lists were involved in the succession discussion.

“Speaking for myself, I would like to state categorically that I have always respected the advice of both the NEC and the PEC that we should at all times first discuss the principles and tasks of the ANC and our revolution in a given period before we decide on the leadership that is suitable to fulfil these tasks”, Makhura said.

He appealed to the “faceless distributors of lists” to desist from using his name and those of other leaders to take us back to the politics of slates.

“Let us all heed the call made in the January 8th Statement of the NEC and work tirelessly to unite the ANC,” Makhura pleaded.

[email protected]

The Star