Minister rejects R30m 'golden handshake' for Brian Molefe

Pretoria – Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown has declined Eskom’s proposal to pay its former CEO Brian Molefe a R30 million pension pay-out and strongly criticised the board for leaving her in the dark about the matter.

“I have considered the Eskom board’s reasoning in formulating the proposed pension payout and cannot support it," Brown said on Sunday.

“I found the argument presented by the board on why the pension arrangement was conceived lacking in legal rationale and it cannot be substantiated as a performance reward because Mr Molefe has already been granted a performance bonus for his contribution to the turnaround of Eskom.