Parly confirms Brian Molefe's resignation as MP

The institution said on Friday Molefe’s resignation will come into effect on Sunday.

Cape Town – Parliament has confirmed the resignation of Brian Molefe as an MP after only a few months as a backbencher.

Brian Molefe was to start his new role as Eskom Chief Executive on Monday. File picture: Simphiwe Mbokazi/Independent Media

Speaker Baleka Mbete wished Molefe all the best in his future endeavours.

Business Report broke the story on Friday that the ANC MP was returning to his old job at Eskom after a disagreement over his pension payout.

Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown had turned down Eskom’s decision to give Molefe a R30 million pension payout after 18 months as head of Eskom.

She asked the board to go back to the drawing board and come with a new proposal on the pension package.

Molefe had only been an ANC MP for three months before his resignation this week.

