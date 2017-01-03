Johannesburg – Businesses in and around Orlando Stadium in Soweto are gearing up for the ANC's 105th-anniversary celebrations this weekend.





From guesthouses to tuckshops, business owners and entrepreneurs are going the extra mile to ensure they are ready for Sunday. And with only four days to go, its a rush for some to prepare.





"There is no way you cannot go big with an event of this magnitude. It is an important one for the ANC," says Mike Buthelezi, manager at Vuyo's Restaurant along the famous Vilakazi Street in Orlando West.





The restaurant officially opened this year and offers modern African cuisine. It is located across the street from the renowned Sakhumzi Restaurant. Buthelezi says they anticipate traffic from people who will be eager to explore and get a feel of the Vilakazi Street 'experience.'





"As we speak we are already looking to double our stock of food supply and will be adding a bit of twist at the restaurant. We want to give our patrons a wonderful experience," he adds.





The ruling party's celebrations, which will include the annual January statement, will take place at Orlando Stadium.





Liquor traders get weekend-pass for ANC birthday bash





Party supporters from various branches across the country are expected to converge on Orlando's 40000-capacity stadium.





Young entrepreneur Thabo Modise and owner of Shova Lifestyle Origin, a boutique run parallel with his events and exhibition centre, says while he takes little interest in politics there will be small preparation he puts in place for the event.





"You know, we could play with the display inside our store, perhaps add few beaded jewellery and clothing that will go with the ANC's colours. We'll see how it goes," he says.





A resident of the township expecting to rake in profits from the event is pensioner Betty Tsotetsi.





Her store, Tsotetsi Tuckshop, is a stone throw away from the stadium.





"We can't wait. We're always a blessed when we have soccer events here. This will be no different," she quips.





Tsotetsi already holds a certificate that allows her to sell inside the stadium. She, however, adds that she's had to slow down with selling goods because of her old age. Her speciality is a bunny chow or a Kota's as referred in the township.





Those who run accommodation facilities in and around Soweto are also ready. Lerato Mopedi, owner of Lihle Bed and Breakfast along Makhetha Street, not far from

The Mandela House Museum says she's been fielding queries from people looking for places closer to the event venue.





Mopedi, however, highlights that many guests are reluctant to pay and don't show much support for small and emerging businesses in the township.





The ANC leadership is in the meantime, conducting door to door campaigns to mobilise people for the party's celebrations.





The Star