DJ Zinhle's fraud accused boyfriend granted R50k bail

Naidoo faces multiple counts of fraud after people claimed that he conned them out of their millions in a foreign-exchange trading scheme. This was also confirmed by state prosecutor Jimmy Shongwe during court proceedings.

Johannesburg – Brendon Naidoo, boyfriend of popular house music deejay, DJ Zinhle was granted R50 000 bail at the Alexandra Magistrate Court on Tuesday morning.

Brendon Naidoo, boyfriend of popular house music deejay, DJ Zinhle was granted R50 000 bail at the Alexandra Magistrate Court. Picture: Supplied

Naidoo's lawyer, Himendra Naidoo said that the family was "rather ‘relieved’ that his client's application had been successful.

In granting the bail, Magistrate Renier Boshoff said Naidoo would have to report to the Sandton Police station twice a week between 6am-6pm.

Naidoo, who was arrested on April 8, had been at the Johannesburg Central Prison for the period of his incarcerations.

He appeared in court with chains on his ankles, looking scruffy and exhausted. Naidoo was expected to be back in court on May 5.

