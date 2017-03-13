City of Joburg apologises for incorrect info on Section 49 letters

However, some property owners have received letters from the city issued during February 2017 calling for the inspection of the general valuation roll and lodging of objections as per section 49 of the Municipal Property Rates Act of 2004.

Johannesburg – The City of Ekurhuleni has alerted residents that some property owners have been issued with incorrect information in some Section 49 letters issued in terms of general valuation roll inspection process.

“The letters have correct property owner information, but the property description box, and its contents, are incorrect. This was a result of an error when merging data to mail these letters,” said spokesperson Themba Gadebe.

The city is now preparing new letters with the correct property description and values and these will all be mailed before end of March.

The certified valuation roll is, however, currently open for inspection at customer care centers as the certified roll remains intact despite the printing error on notices to inspect it, he said.

The closing date for objections is Friday, May 5 at 3:30pm.

“This still affords residents enough time to lodge objections (where applicable) in line with the relevant legislation,” said Gadebe.

The city will also place the certified valuation roll on its website from Thursday, March 16.

The city apologises for any inconvenience caused, he concluded.

