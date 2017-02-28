Johannesburg – More than 200 Joburg informal traders are up in arms after claiming to have been forcefully evicted from the busy Noord Street linear market.

According to One Voice of All Hawkers, an association for informal traders, the evictions began on February 14 and culminated in a mass eviction 10 days later.

However, the Joburg metro police department (JMPD) said the evictions were necessary as the market was undergoing renovations.

JMPD spokesperson Chief Superintendent Wayne Minnaar confirmed that 200 traders were removed as the renovation process was yet to be completed.

“The metro police had to perform a function because renovations are taking place,” he said. “Traders knew about the evictions. It wasn’t an unexpected occurrence,” Minnaar said.

Evictions took place on Friday, much to the surprise of traders, who claimed they were not informed about it. They further alleged that the eviction has paved the way for corrupt officials to benefit.

“The market has now been hijacked and has been allocated new traders,” said Zachariah Ramutula, president of One Voice of All Hawkers.

He said the traders were allocated demarcation numbers before a contractor was appointed to remove a fence around Joubert Park.

“What is happening is that the market is big, traders were given temporary trading spaces and they were not allocated permanent spaces. But on February 12, we saw other traders who were not allocated spaces setting up their stalls, because the spaces were being sold for between R1 000 and R3 000 each by metro police officers,” Ramutula alleged.

He claimed that traders who recently occupied spaces had paid bribes to city officials and JMPD officers.

He fingered officials from the City of Joburg and JMPD for taking bribes from traders to allocate them space.

“After the new traders moved in, nobody removed them even though they didn’t have numbers. I went to the city’s offices and to the JMPD offices to lodge a complaint about this but nothing was done,” Ramutula said.

He also claimed that the market needed to be protected by the JMPD officers before it reopens.

Referring to the bribery allegations, MMC for public safety Michael Sun urged disgruntled traders to come forward and to lay complaints against officers and officials they accused of fraudulent activities.

“Fraud and corruption will not be tolerated in this city. We urge traders to lay complaints against the officers and officials who they accuse of taking bribes from them,” Sun said.

