Johannesburg – A group of about 200 [email protected] protesters left a trail of destruction in their wake in central Johannesburg late on Wednesday night as they continued to express objection against the canning of the programme.

The protesters, who were wearing their trademark yellow overalls, made their way up Bree and Jeppe streets in the city centre, and turned on Rissik Street facing the City council offices all the while upending and breaking rubbish bins.

A Pikitup truck that was collecting rubbish in the vicinity had to speed away in a hurry after it was chased and workers threatened with sticks.

Protesters, who were busy chanting slogans against Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba, flatly declined to be approached for comment by African news Agency (ANA).









Mashaba announced last month he would cancel the City's R1 billion co-production programme [email protected] , which was spearheaded by the previous administration, saying that it was littered with patronage.

[email protected] , a programme designed to allow communities to partner with the city in the delivery of municipal services in their neighbourhoods, was launched in September 2014.

Speaking to ANA on Wednesday, Mashaba's spokesperson Tony Taverna-Turisan said the City would continue to honour existing contracts under the programme as it continued the process of revamping the [email protected] programme.

Taverna-Turisan said that no jobs have been lost as a result of the City’s decision to revamp the programme, adding that all community members currently employed under [email protected] would continue working under the programme until the completion of their contracts.

"It is important to stress that work opportunities provided under the existing [email protected] programme are of a temporary nature. Currently, no work opportunities have been withdrawn in the process of revamping the existing programme," Taverna-Turisan said.

"Rather, the key objective behind revamping [email protected] is ensuring that work opportunities under the programme are allocated freely and fairly whilst expanding work opportunities for residents. The new revamped [email protected] will bring to an end the network of patronage used to direct work opportunities to ANC members under the past administration."

Taverna-Turisan said once the City's new project is launched, it would directly employ workers within the City, ending the City's reliance on Capacity Support Agents (CSA), middle men who would outsource the work.

African News Agency