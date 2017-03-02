Johannesburg – Three people survived but were seriously injured after their light aircraft crashed in an open field in the Randjiesfontien Estate in Midrand, north of Joburg.



Spokesperson for Joburg Metro Police Superintendent Wayne Minnaar said the crash occurred at around 7pm on Wednesday.

"The three occupants survived the crash, but suffered severe burns and were treated by paramedics and transported to hospital," Minnaar.

"The cause of the crash will be investigated."

According to Emer-G-Med spokesperson Maxwell Cohen, witnesses reported that the light aircraft crashed, just after it took off from a nearby airport.

“On arrival paramedics found that three people had been critically injured. The patients were found lying a short distance away, after having been pulled from the burning wreckage by residents of the estate,” Cohen said.

He said that on assessment it was found that all three patients, a pilot, a student and a passenger, had sustained severe third degree burns and all required rapid Advanced Life Support intervention.

“Emer-G-Med's trauma doctor worked alongside paramedics to stabilise the critical patients, two of which were placed on full life support.

“The Netcare911 Aeromedical Helicopter was called to the scene to airlift the pilot, who sustained the most severe injuries, to a specialist Johannesburg hospital,” Cohen explained.

He added that the two other patients were rushed by road ambulance to various nearby hospitals for further care.

“The exact cause of the horror crash is unknown and will be investigated by the relevant authorities,” Cohen concluded.

The Star and African News Agency