Johannesburg – The employment of 1 500 metro police officers, functioning traffic lights, additional homeless shelters, more Metro buses and the fixing of potholes.

These are some of the changes that Joburg residents can look forward to in the next few weeks after the City of Joburg approved an amended budget allowing for these projects intended to better their standard of living.

In delivering his speech last week, mayor Herman Mashaba said one of the challenges his administration faced was inheriting a budget from the previous administration which was approved just seven weeks before the local government elections.

“Our new administration has been expected to deliver immediate change while operating off a budget that represents the kind of ‘business as usual’ that the residents of our city unceremoniously dumped on August 3, 2016. The legislative framework that governs local government is not sympathetic to our situation,” he said.

The adjustment budget process does not allow Mashaba to make substantial changes to the city’s budget. However, as of last week, a small but very real sense of the promise of change was beginning to emerge, he said.

About R1 million will be spent on a study to determine how to protect people living along the Jukskei River banks in Stjwetla, Alexandra, where a child, Everite Chauke, was washed away in floods last year.

Mashaba said there were promising indications that short-term protection can be offered by managing the flow of the river. If confirmed, the city would plan this project in the 2017/18 financial year.

The council will also complete 1 841 of 3 100 incomplete housing units in this financial year. It will make use of a national grant to fund R546m for the purpose of electrifying some of these incomplete housing units.

An additional R41m has been allocated to the project to electrify various informal settlements.

There is an allocation of R2m for the construction of homeless shelters so that the city can begin addressing this challenge head-on.

An amount of R31m will go to the Joburg metro police department for the recruitment of a further 1500 JMPD officers.

Furthermore, a specialised JMPD unit is to be set up to address the issue of traffic light failure.

This unit will operate as a rapid response team to downed traffic lights to provide relief to residents while the broader issue of traffic light repairs is being addressed.

For the first time, there will be a “no join” policy for the Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) in respect of traffic lights.

Until now, the entity has addressed issues of downed traffic lights by simply joining cables in the event of an electrical fault.

Each “join” in the cabling of a traffic light is a weakness in the circuit that makes it vulnerable to rain, electrical surges and lightning.

The city has allocated R6m to replace cabling in key traffic intersections. This policy will be expanded in the 2017/18 financial year.

The city has allocated R60m for the JRA to procure materials for pothole repairs and R28m in salaries to provide the requisite capacity behind this operation.

To improve public transport, the city has allocated a further R51m for the purchase of additional buses for Metrobus, with a further R5m for the refurbishment of the current fleet.

About R14.3m is expected to go to the construction of the intermodal transport facility in the inner city, which is currently under construction.

An amount of R4.3m will be allocated to extend the operating hours of five clinics to operate on weekdays from 7am-10pm and to open on Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays from 7.30am-1.30pm.

An additional R219m will be given to the Johannesburg Social Housing Company to buy buildings to be refurbished in the inner city so that they can be converted into low-cost rental stock that will house 1164 families.

Pikitup will get an additional R49.2m to clean up the city through additional cleaning shifts in the inner city and within informal settlements, while R5m has been allocated for the completion of the shared industrial production facility in Alexandra for SMMEs operating in the informal manufacturing sector.

An additional R38m will go to the capacitation of the anti-corruption unit led by General Shadrack Sibiya and a further R5m for the completion of the city’s skills audit.

