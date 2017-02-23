Johannesburg - Children from Alexandra on Wednesday met the Miss South Africa finalists at a dental practice in Sandton where the theme of dental health and well-being was promoted.

The Cahi Dental and Prosthodontic Practice, one of the sponsors of the competition, takes care of 66 children from the Thuthuzela orphanage in Alex each year. They get two free annual check-ups, free cleaning, fillings and extractions.

“It is a wonderful opportunity for us to reach out to these children and connect with them through education, play and music which brings a smile to their faces and allows them a brief moment of happiness and joy in their otherwise mundane and unfortunate lives,” said Dr Norman Cahi.

Dentistry definitely is a service profession, he said. “It is our duty to help and protect those less fortunate than ourselves when it comes to their oral and dental health. And this is especially so in the case of vulnerable children who have no one to offer them the teaching and education, which is essential to leading a life which is free from dental pain and suffering and especially free from dental fear and anxiety,” he said.

The Star