PICS: R4.8m upgrades for zoo's veterinary hospital

This is just one of the new features built as part of the new wing that will provide the best healthcare available for the zoo’s 365 species and 3076 specimens.

Johannesburg – Listening closely to her chest with his stethoscope in his ears, Johannesburg Zoo veterinarian Dr Kresen Pillay performed an annual check-up on a female red panda inside the newly built operating theatre at the zoo's veterinary hospital.

The MMC for Community Development, Nonhlanhla Sifumba, delivers her keynote address at the launch of the newly revamped operating theatre at Johannesburg Zoo's veterinary hospital.Picture: Dimpho Maja

The media, together with the Member of the Mayoral Committee for Community Development Nonhlanhla Sifumba, officials from Joburg City Parks and Zoo (JCPZ) and the City of Joburg, were taken on a tour of the revamped hospital on Wednesday.

Costing R4.8 million, the revamped hospital saw the development of a larger theatre, renovated quarantine facility, a viewing room, a new doorway allowing for easier access to animals during treatment, and an administration area.

Bulumko Nelana, JCPZ's managing director, said new animals acquired, successful breeding, conservation and animal welfare of endangered species over the years had “accelerated the need for rapid medical response”, resulting in the expansion.

“The larger theatre affords medical students and keepers an opportunity to observe operations without compromising the sterility of surgical procedure."

“In addition, the manager’s office has been converted into a viewing room that will allow zoo visitors to witness medical procedures,” he said.

The revamping of the quarantine area was also important because it was a vital element in ensuring that animals being transported into and through South Africa were monitored closely for disease control.

Addressing the crowd, Dr Oscar van Heerden, the acting head of the zoo, noted why zoos were so critical to conservation.

“The role of zoos is an important link in the conservation cycle. They protect endangered species, encourage biodiversity, research and conservation, and keep the longevity of critically endangered species."

“We are trying to breed endangered wattled cranes, and our Siberian tigers had cubs,” he said.

Van Heerden and National Zoo vet Dr Robert Campbell emphasised the importance for all people and communities to protect and conserve the city’s 2000 parks, which were Joburg's green lungs.

Sifumba said the upgrade was essential for the care, treatment and welfare of the zoo's animals. “However, there is a growing need to upgrade the zoo's medical equipment."

“How we treat our sick, frail and weak measures how we care for and treat our people, animals and environment."

“Today we officially open a place where the animals we enjoy so much can receive the medical help they can’t ask for,” she said.

At the end of the tour, Pillay took the visitors through the process of doing a check-up on the female red panda.

