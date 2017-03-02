Johannesburg – MEC for Co-operative Governance, Traditional Affairs and Human Settlements Paul Mashatile visited some Soweto hostels on Wednesday to check on progress on the recapitalisation programme that was launched several years ago.

Dube, Mzimhlophe and Diepkloof hostels in Soweto have been undergoing a major makeover under the City of Joburg’s multimillion-rand Soweto Hostel Redevelopment and Upgrading Programme. It is a joint initiative with the Gauteng Department of Human Settlements.

While Dube and parts of Mzimhlophe hostels were abandoned and vandalised, Diepkloof was a hive of activity as families went about their business.

The new flats were meant to integrate communities with hostel dwellers and to transform them from single-sex spaces to family units, eradicating the apartheid-style dormitories.

The Dube Hostel was in a state of disrepair. Doors, roof tiles, geysers, stoves, basins, taps, door and window frames as well as windows had been removed.

Mashatile couldn’t say how much the rebuilding would cost.

However, he revealed that the Department of Human Settlements had given the council R20 million to begin repairs.

“What I would like to see happening is that units be allocated immediately, so that people can take responsibility and, in a way, guard them. Once a person knows that ‘that’s my home’, they won’t allow anything to happen to it,” he pointed out.

Many units remain unoccupied, and IFP member of the provincial legislature Bonginkosi Dlamini said the reason was because of a stand-off between some residents and community members.

“Residents realised, after the flats were finished, that they would not be able to move into them, because they could not afford them."

“The issue has never been that the residents do not want to integrate, but that they felt left out by a project that they were told was meant for them,” he explained.

Dlamini also revealed that an induna (traditional leader) had been killed trying to protect the Mzimhlophe flats from criminal elements.

Mashatile and his team assured the disgruntled residents, who complained that the flats had also become a haven for vandalism and nyaope-smoking criminals, that they would do everything in their power to ward off criminal elements.

At the Diepkloof Hostel, residents took Mashatile to Block A, which was extremely rundown and uninhabitable.

After the inspection, Mashatile promised the community that his department would build RDP flats on the site of the dilapidated units for residents who can’t afford the R750 a month rental being asked for the new flats.

Of the problems that came up at all four sites, the integration of communities was uppermost.

Mashatile said that during this month they would be returning to these communities to hold meetings in order to hear what they wanted.

The Star