Johannesburg - Nine people were killed and at least 11 injured in a horrific taxi crash in Walkerville early on Thursday morning.

According to Netcare911 spokesperson Chris Botha, the accident happened on the Old Vereeniging Road (R82) in Walkerville, south of Joburg.

“Reports from the scene indicate that a taxi veered across the roadway and slammed into a concrete bus stop. Exact detail to the cause of the crash is still speculative and will form part of the police investigation,” Botha said.

“Paramedics arrived at the scene and found that the taxi was ripped apart, accident debris and the injured commuters were spread over a large area.

“After the injured were triaged it was found that nine people tragically died on impact, two were in a critical condition while four people sustained serious injuries,” he said.

Botha added that paramedics spoke to the driver while transporting him. He claimed something happened with the vehicle in front of him and he had swerved, losing control of the vehicle.

ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak confirmed that a further five commuters sustained minor to moderate injuries in the crash.

“At this stage, it appears as if no other vehicle was involved in the collision. Local authorities attended the scene and will investigate,” Vermaak said.

