This has been a lifelong dream - Miss SA

The 21-year-old, who comes from Sedgefield in the Western Cape, was crowned the 59th Miss South Africa at a glittering ceremony in Sun City at the weekend.

“I want to be remembered as a humble Miss South Africa who stayed authentic throughout her reign; I want to be the same person after 365 days that I am now,” the beauty queen told The Star.

Johannesburg – Although a whirlwind of adventure and experiences awaits newly crowned Miss South Africa Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, she insists on not allowing her reign to change her character.

Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters in her new car, one of the prizes she won after being chosen Miss South Africa 2017 at Sun City on Sunday night. Picture: Yolanda van der Stoep

Adè van Heerden, also from the Western Cape, was crowned the first princess of the competition, which seeks to find a young woman with beauty, brains and upstanding character to represent the country.

Boipelo Mabe, from Alexandra, Joburg, was the second princess.

Apart from a dazzling crown designed by Jack Friedman, Nel-Peters, a BCom business management and entrepreneurial studies student, also walked away with R1million in cash from sponsors Sun International and Cell C, as well as a bouquet of prizes valued at more than R2million.

Being Miss South Africa has always been something that she wanted to achieve.

“This has honestly been a lifelong dream of mine, it’s something that I wanted to do for a long time – it's not just a bucket list item that I wanted to tick off and see how it goes.”

Nel-Peters, who is also a part-time model, believes her consistency and work ethic earned her the title.

“I think I did so well because I was consistent; I’ve been myself from the start and I’ve obviously grown a lot along the way, but I think consistency played a very big role.”

The towering beauty adds that the values her mother taught her had also helped her through her Miss South Africa journey.

“I’m a very hard worker, and if I put my mind to something I see it through, no matter what. I think that’s what really pulled me through,” she said.

“My mom implemented these values in me since I was a child. I don’t believe in handouts, I believe in working hard for what you want.”

While the pageant has often been criticised for being superficial, Nel-Peters considers it an extraordinary platform and believes that Miss South Africa can be a public figure to whom people around the country can relate.

“Miss South Africa is one of the most relevant platforms,” she maintained. “She is someone who is so relatable, she connects with her people.”

Nel-Peters added that she hoped to mean something to people from different walks of life around the country.

“South Africa has to see a bit of themselves in Miss SA, and that is what I strive to be. I want someone to look at me and find a little of themselves in me.”

But she also plans on using the title to effect change in all those she meets during her reign, especially women, who she hopes to empower.

“I am so passionate about entrepreneurship, and I believe it can make a difference in the country."

“I want to teach women skills in order for them to sustain their families and make a sustainable income for themselves.”

But overall, the beauty queen just wants to explore South Africa.

“I’m looking forward to discovering my country and seeing places I’ve never been to, and meeting people I’ve never met before.”

She insists that she wants to spend the next year serving the country.

“I want to find out what people need so I can try to be that voice for them to provide what is needed, whether it's skills or motivation.”

And while performing her duties, Nel-Peters hopes to bump into former public protector Thuli Madonsela.

“I’d love to meet Thuli Madonsela, as she is such a powerful and dynamic woman."

“I have so many questions for her, and I think she has a lot to teach me.”

@Karishma_Dipa

The Star