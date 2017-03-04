Emmy Award-winning American television personality, and new addition to the E! News as an on-air correspondent, Zuri Hall will make a special appearance at the Veuve Clicquot Masters Polo today at Val de Vie Estate.

Hall will be at the luxury sport and lifestyle event to host special E! News coverage and red carpet inserts for E! Entertainment Television, with E! Africa televising the event.

Asked how she prepared for the glamorous gathering, she said: “I’m familiar with the version of the event they have in Los Angeles and also in New York City, and I worked on name pronunciations for the expected guests.”

She said viewers could expect a lot of energy and fun from the coverage.

“The event will be full of glamour, high-end fashion, and celebrities - all things we here at E! love. I’m so excited to be in South Africa for the first time ever. I think enthusiasm is going to come through in all of my interviews and exploration.”

While in South Africa, Hall said she would probably take a trip to Robben Island.

“It is a must for me and I just found out I’ll be able to go on a safari and I’m beyond excited for it.”

Hall said since winning the Emmy Award her career had gathered momentum.

“Starting as a Midwestern girl from Ohio and ending up in the heart of all things Hollywood working for E! has been a whirlwind journey. The biggest change is how blessed I am to travel and see so much of the world, meet and interview interesting people, and share all of these experiences with my loved ones.”

“It’s a non-stop whirlwind of celebrity interviews, red carpets, travel and entertainment news. It certainly takes a lot of energy but it’s worth every minute of sleep I might miss out on.”

Weekend Argus