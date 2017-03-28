AhmedKathrada - 'We've lost a truly great man'

Johannesburg – There's been an outpouring of messages and condolences following the death of struggle stalwart and icon Ahmed Kathrada.

President Jacob Zuma sent his deepest condolences to his wife, former minister of Public Enterprises Barbara Hogan, the Kathrada family and his political home, the ANC, “which Uncle Kathy served selflessly throughout his adult life”.

He declared a “special official funeral” and memorial service will be held, and instructed that the national flag fly at half-mast at every station in the country from Tuesday until the evening of the official memorial service.

The ANC’s secretary general, Gwede Mantashe, said they were deeply saddened by the passing of “Uncle Kathy”.

“His life is a lesson in humility, tolerance, resilience and a steadfast commitment to principle, even when taking a principled stance would place him at odds with his comrades. Uncle Kathy, despite disagreement with the ANC leadership from time to time, never abandoned nor turned his back on the ANC and always affirmed that the ANC and the ANC alone was the only political organisation that reflected the values and aspirations of all South Africans,” Mantashe said.

“He was a constant, steady and moral voice, and we are all the poorer to have lost him,” he added.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane said Kathrada embodied a profound sense of compassion, and an unwavering commitment to true justice.

“As leader at the forefront of the struggle for liberation, Kathrada relentlessly fought for the freedoms we all cherish today. I fondly recall the many times I engaged with Uncle Kathy – most notably the conversation we had when he was bestowed with the Freedom of the City of Johannesburg.

"He told me of the years on Robben Island where he – along with the likes of Mandela, Sisulu and Tambo – never heard or saw the presence of children,” he said.

“He shared with me that for him freedom meant hearing the voices of children, indicating his sincere compassion, as well as his commitment to the future of our beautiful country,” Maimane recalled.

“Hamba kahle Uncle Kathy. May your unwavering commitment to justice and reconciliation live on in all of us,” he added.

Archbishop Desmond Tutu said Kathrada was a man of remarkable gentleness, modesty – and steadfastness.

“He once wrote to the president to argue that he did not deem himself important enough to be awarded a high honour," Tutu said.

“A leader who embraced the simple life, who eschewed consumptiveness, who supported righteous causes at home and abroad, whose loyalty to the ANC extended, also, to criticising it,” he said.

“May he rejoice in many heavenly cups of hot chocolate with his old friends and comrades, Mandela, Sisulu, Mbeki, Motsoaledi and Mahlaba among them,” Tutu added.

Gauteng Premier David Makhura said Uncle Kathy dedicated all his adult life to the struggle against apartheid and the building of a democratic South Africa.

“Uncle Kathy had lived a life of dedication to fellow human beings. He served the ANC and the country with humility and always led with dignity.

“His values will always inform the work we do for the people and he will remain the greatest inspiration to all South Africans,” Makhura said.

Civil Society organisation Section27 said that Kathrada “was a gentle man who despite facing years of oppression, came out of prison, still as gentle and humble and willing to sacrifice as ever”.

“It is this gentle resolve that distinguished this freedom fighter,” it said.

“While Ahmed Kathrada's long journey has come to an end, as a nation ours has just begun. We owe to it Ahmed Kathrada to live in the just and equal world they imagined and fought for, to protect the very principles of freedom that he worked so tirelessly to realise.

“The greatest honour to Kathy is to defend everything we have fought for, with everything we have got. That fight is now,” Section27 said.

Jonathan Jansen, former vice chancellor, University of the Free State said whenever Kathrada saw him, the struggle icon would repeat the story of his arrest long ago in the Free State.

“The white policeman had a problem. There were only cells for Europeans and Natives in this province that had laws to keep Indians out. ‘What should we do with you…?’ asked the policeman. For Uncle Kathy the answer was of course simple and straightforward: ‘Put me with the Natives’,” Jansen said.

Journalist Peter Delmar recalled how a couple of years ago he spotted Kathrada outside a local Spar supermarket.

“I approached him, saying, ‘Good morning, Mr Kathrada,’ telling him that he honoured our neighbourhood (Parkview) by being there. He smiled and said, ‘Oh no, I'm just an ordinary person’.

“Uncle Kathy and his partner, Barbara Hogan could also sometimes be seen walking around the nearby Zoo Lake. We have lost a truly great man; they don't make them like this any more,” Delmar said.

Alan Khan said he was ‘heartbroken and devastated this morning. “Rest in peace Ahmed Kathrada. Thank you for your significant and immense contribution towards making our country a better place. My deepest condolences to Barbara, the #Kathrada family, friends, colleagues and comrades. A calm voice of reason may have been silenced this morning by the passing of life but we will always remember his words, reflect on his writings and rejoice in celebrating his life and dedication towards freedom, equality, democracy and human rights. Go well Uncle Kathy..”

Many took to Twitter to express their condolences and sadness of Kathrada’s passing.

@ThuliMadonsela said: “the life of struggle icon #AhmedKathrada is a lesson on significance through selfless service to humanity. Condolences to family and friends,” while @KhanyiDhlomo Thanked Kathrada “for a life courageously lived; a life that changed many lives for the better”.

@ElinorSisulu said that #AhmedKathrada selflessness was his hallmark.

“Will ever remember his courage integrity, courage and commitment. #RIPCdeKathy,” she tweeted.

