Maimane’s request to intervene in Nkandla saga rejected

Masutha said he could not interfere with the independence of the NPA.

This comes after Justice and Correctional Services Minister Michael Masutha dismissed DA leader Mmusi Maimane’s request to intervene in the matter.

Johannesburg - The official opposition wants the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to prosecute President Jacob Zuma for his alleged complicity in the Nkandla homestead security upgrade.

Opposition Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane addresses the media following the Constitutional Court's finding that South African President Jacob Zuma had broken the countries constitution, in Johannesburg, South Africa, 31 March 2016. Opposition parties called for the President to be impeached after he was found to be corrupt. Earlier, eleven judges found that President Zuma had indeed been found corrupt after millions more were spent on features such as an amphitheatre, a visitor's centre, a cattle kraal, chicken kraal and swimming pool at his official Nkandla residence. EPA/KIM LUDBROOK

Maimane described Masutha’s response as inadequate, and accused the minister of shielding Zuma.

“I have requested an urgent meeting with the National Director of Public Prosecutions, advocate Shaun Abrahams, in order to press the matter with him personally."

Justice and Correctional Services Minister Michael Masutha dismissed DA leader Mmusi Maimane’s request to intervene in the Nkandla matter. Picture: Siyasanga Mbambani/DoC.

“As the complainant in this case, I cannot accept that a decision still hasn’t been taken in over three years,” he said.

Maimane again threatened to take the matter to court if Abrahams did not commit to meeting him.

He made similar threats when he gave the NPA an ultimatum last Monday to prosecute Zuma. If they didn’t, he said he would approach the courts to compel them to make a decision.

The NPA notified the DA two weeks ago that further investigation was required on the matter.

This was despite the Police Ministry last month confirming in a parliamentary reply that the case docket had been handed to Abrahams in August 2015 for a decision after investigations had been completed.

According to Maimane, the selective prosecution on the part of the NPA was a violation of its duty to prosecute without fear, favour or prejudice.

“Abrahams faces the simple task of doing his job by prosecuting any citizen who has a case to answer for, even if that person happens to be the head of state,” he said.

