A Luxury Cinema Experience

Not so long ago, going to the cinema, meant sitting in an uncomfortable upright chair, with two plastic arm rests, which you’d have to share, a box full of popcorn with your favourite seasoning, watching a movie on a big screen.

Nowadays the entire cinema experience has changed.

You can indulge in a 2D, 3D, 4XD, Xtreme, VIP, Nouveau or even an Imax movie.

You could have luxury reclining leather chairs, a tray table pull-out to have a three course meal or just enjoy a relaxing cup of tea. The choice is yours!

It’s truly a multi-format cinema experience.

Recently, NuMetro opened up their latest eight screen cinema complex at Ballito Junction.

The cinema boasts a new multi-formatcineplex that includes the first ever Xtreme cinema for the province. It also introduced two VIP cinemas with an extended lounge area where hot and cold beverages, food and popcorn can be purchased.

“The cinema has been a year in the making, and what’s interesting is that it’s the only offering between Gateway and ostensibly Richards Bay, so it will service an area that is very big,” said managing executive of Johannesburg, Pretoria and Cape Town, Nitesh Matai.

He said in the past Ballito used to be a seasonal area, however with the influx of people moving into the area and with all the major developments, this has changed over the past years.

“It has a high density of people now, as appose to before when it was mainly used for holidays. So we are very optimistic about the success of the mall and the cinemas,” he said.

One of the main attractions at the complex, is the Xtreme cinema. It has 337 seat cinema that has semi- reclining seats. A RealD new PWSgiant white screen, and a 4K ultra light projector, and a dolby Atmos sound system which is a state-of-the-art sound system, the second in KwaZulu Natal, which is a 360 degree object based sound system, this means that every speaker can play a different sound at the same time. We have gone from not only 3D pictures, but also 3D sound,” said Matai.

He said movies are an escapism, it is an art form, and Nu Metro wants moviegoers to not only enjoy the art form, but disappear into it.

“The experience does not start when the movie starts, but rather from the time you making the booking. We want our audience to be able to easily find the information either in a newspaper or online. We want them to book easily, the payment process to be smooth. It’s all about removing those friction areas to get to the movie. At the point where the movie comes on, is the least stressful part, and here we are talking about high impact, clear sound, bright pictures that make you feel amerced in the movie,” he said.

Nu Metro Ballito Junction also have a dedicated stand for its gourmet popcorn experience: Poptopia. The Cineplex features striking new interior décor, contemporary seating design, an improved counter service, and many other features, making this new cinema a must-stop destination for entertainment enthusiasts on the Dolphin Coast.