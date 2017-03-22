Disney on Ice- A treat For Durban

To travel to Durban, The team had to find the right venue partner and make sure that all logistical elements were accommodated for the production to take place.

The show previously visited Johannesburg and Cape Town, however due to logistical elements was never able to visit Durban until now. The Wonderful World of Disney On Ice , which is one of nine touring productions involves a dynamic equation of factors such as the integrity of the production and safety of its guests and personnel are assured.

Durban will come alive in July with some of Disney's favourite and iconic characters.

This year the show includes favourite moments from beloved Disney films brought to life on ice. And this year is no exception.

“This year the show includes scenes from classic films from the early days like Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, as well as more modern favorites like Finding Dory and The Lion King. It’s really a multi-generational show that parents, grandparents and young children can all enjoy together,” said Matteo Tagliabue, regional marketing manager of Feld Entertainment Inc for Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Feld Entertainment Inc is a licensee of The Walt Disney Company since 1981, and since, has staged 34 productions around the globe.

The spectacular concept of having shows on ice was the brainchild of Kenneth and Nicole Feld. The pair blended awe-inspiring talents of world class professional figure skaters with stirring stories, enthralling music, dazzling lighting, lavish costumes and innovative scenic designs to create a memorable experience for families around the world.

“Each year, a new production of Disney On Ice is created to bring favorite Disney characters to families around the world. Audiences can sing and dance with their Disney friends, such as Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, the Disney Princesses, and the Toy Story gang in a series of wondrous ice spectaculars. As one of the longest license holders of the Walt Disney Company, Our philosophy is unwavering and requires attention to detail at every level. From the placement of each stage light to the color of each costume to the mood of the music, individual elements are carefully chosen to create memories that have families coming back year after year,” said Tagliabue.

The show, The Wonderful World of Disney On Ice, was choreographed by Cindy Stuart, who does many of other Disney productions and the costumes were designed by Ken Mooney, who has extensive background with Disney On Ice as well as having worked on several Broadway productions.

Thus far, Feld entertainment, a world leader in producing live entertainment have showcased to over 30 million people annually.

“We live to lift the human spirit and create indelible memories. So far we have had more than 30 million people in attendance year during over 5000 performances which travels to more than 75 countries on six continents. Other show include Ringling Bros and Barnum and Bailey®, Feld Motor Sports®, Disney On Ice and Disney Live,” said Robert MchHugh, the senior vice president of International Sales and Business operations at Feld Entertainment Inc.