Bruintjies ready for Simbine challenge

Although Van Niekerk has previously stated he would be racing the double, it is the first time he has made such a strong statement.

JOHANNESBURG – World 400m record-holder Wayde van Niekerk has thrown down the gauntlet ahead of next month’s South African Senior Championships in Potchefstroom, openly saying he is going after both the 100m and 200m titles.

South Africa can expect a serious bun-fight in both the short sprint and the half-lap event at the national championships from April 20-22.

National 100m record-holder Akani Simbine and world 200m bronze medallist Anaso Jobodwana have both expressed their intentions to challenge for the double as well.

Both races could produce significant results, judging by recent performances.

Over the weekend, Thando Roto became South Africa ’s fifth sprinter to dip below 10 seconds and the country’s second fastest man, clocking 9.95 seconds when he finished as a runner-up to Simbine at the Athletics Gauteng North Championships.

The duo made history as the first South African men to dip below 10 seconds in the same race, with Simbine’s time of 9.92 ranked the best time by a local athlete on home soil.

Simbine, who ran his 10th sub-10 time, predicted the 100m final at the national championships could be not only one of the best races in South Africa , but also by global standards.

“It is going to be huge (the SA Championships), a couple of records are going to fall there. I feel like history is going to be made there, and more than two guys are going to go sub-10 in that race,” Simbine said.

Four of the current crop of sprinters have dipped below 10 seconds – Simbine, Van Niekerk, Roto, and Henricho Bruintjies – while Jobodwana and Olympic juniors Clarence Munyai and Gift Leotlela are knocking on the door.

Leotlela set a new junior national 100m record over the weekend when he clocked 10.12 seconds to shave 0.07 off Simbine’s previous mark, and he has set his sights on the world junior record of 9.97.

The consistent Emile Erasmus, who boasts a personal best of 10.21, will also be looking for an upgrade from his bronze at the nationals last year.

Former national record-holder Bruintjies is the reigning 100m champion and said he had no intention of conceding his title without a fight.

“Like all the president’s men, every year you want to be re-elected, so I want to go out and defend my title again,” Bruintjies said.

“I want to be the guy that ran against the great guys. For me, it is a privilege to be able to compete against these guys.”

The 200m final could be equally exciting, with Munyai hoping to defend his title while he is looking to become only the second junior ever to dip below 20 seconds.

Cue the country’s only three sub-20 second runners – Jobodwana, Simbine and Van Niekerk – while former champion Ncincilili Titi has some unfinished business.

Fireworks should be expected if Leotlela, who is the world junior 200m silver medallist, also lines up in the half-lap sprint.

@ockertde

The Star