Home comforts won't stop rampant Sharks

DURBAN - Fortress Ellis Park, the Bastion of Emirates Airline Park, the Lions Den, whatever you call it, it all smacks of complacency. The Lions are preparing to lower the drawbridge and welcome the Sharks to their house, but they seem to be relying solely on the fact that they are at home to win them the match.

The talk has been very different all week from the two camps. The Sharks have been happy to knuckle down and get on with their work; another day, and another chance to earn a win. The Lions meantime have been almost boastful and non-committal to the threat the Sharks can bring, happy that their fortified walls will stand.

But the Sharks are planning an invasion the Trojans would be proud of, underplaying their chances and their ability in so much that the Lions are gleeful at the present that has been placed at their portcullis.