Glamourous Masechaba to add substance to radio show

In Feburary, it was inadvertently announced by Power FM’s Twitter account that the 34-year-old had been sacked.

THE glamorous Masechaba Ndlovu has joined the embattled Metro FM radio station after leaving Power FM.

New Metro FM radio jock Masechaba Ndlovu tweeted this photo to mark her first appearance at the station. Picture: Twitter

Speaking to the Sunday Tribune this week after making a show-stopping entrance to the public radio station, she said her goal was to bring substance to the show with fellow jock Mo Flava.

She would not comment further on the controversial tweet out of respect for her former employers, but said she had resigned and was not axed as the tweet had read.

“Leaving Power FM was not an emotional decision. Out of respect for Power, I cannot comment on the tweet issue or the events surrounding the tweet.

“However, I can say that people come into our lives for a season or for a lifetime.”

Ndlovu replaced Lerato Kganyago, who was moved to The Front Row on the same station, which airs between 10am-12am. She describes herself as a “product of the revolution”.

On her new show, she said: “It won’t be easy, and it won’t happen overnight. The first challenge is to break down the walls of patriarchy that have been built over generations in my particular slot and to inspire a new mindset,” she said.

For Ndlovu, she enjoyed her first day and described it in three words:

“Fun. Fast. Tough! It’s a new space, it’s a different format altogether,” she said.

The mother of two said the feedback had been good.

“Some people are stunned at the transition from talk to a mainstream music station. I totally get that. Generally, the feedback has been extremely positive. Substance deserves a national platform.”

