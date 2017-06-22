Twitter Reacts: 'Babes, just join Mabala Noise'

DURBAN - Babes Wodumo's latest blunder has led many people on social media blaming her management and calling for the Wololo hitmaker to snub West Ink Records and sign for Mabala Noise, or any other recognised stable instead.





This comes after the latest saga where allegations have emerged that Babes Wodumo, whose real name is Bongekile Simelane, and her beau-cum-manager, Mampintsha, only applied for a travel visa ahead of their trip to the Los Angeles for the BET Awards on Tuesday this week.





Babes Wodumo's representative, Melody Mhlongo, sent the Sunday Tribune a one line comment which said allegations of travel complications with her visa application were not true, despite the Department of International Relations and the eThekwini Municipality confirming that Babes Wodumo's representatives had reached out for assistance regarding complications with her travel visa. This has also been confirmed by Viacom, the organisers of the BET Awards which take place on Sunday.





Babes Wodumo, who exploded into the music industry with her vibrant and energetic performances last year, is nominated in the Best International Act: Africa category.





On social media, where 'Babes' was the trending story on Thursday after the Sunday Tribune broke the story of her travel visa hiccup on Wednesday night, many called for the 23-year-old Gqom Queen to snub her bae Mampintsha's West Ink Records.

It appeared that the calls for her to join Mabala Noise were due to the fact that Nasty C, who is signed to Mabala Noise, had already made his way to Los Angeles and was seen popping out of car rooftops in a video shot in New York City this week.

Babes Wodumo needs to be signed by Mabala Noise.

