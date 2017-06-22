Twitter Reacts: 'Babes, just join Mabala Noise'

DURBAN - Babes Wodumo's latest blunder has led many people on social media blaming her management and calling for the Wololo hitmaker to snub West Ink Records and sign for Mabala Noise, or any other recognised stable instead.
Meanwhile on social media, people have called for Babes Wodumo to join Mabala Noise or Ambitious Entertainment, stables where other young artists like Amanda Black and Emtee are signed to.
Meanwhile, in Times Square @Nasty_CSA @BET #NastyC #BET #NYC #worldwide #ACA pic.twitter.com/qmqNmVK1nu
— ACA (@ACA_global) June 20, 2017
Babes Wodumo needs to be signed by Mabala Noise.
— Kholisa (@JustKholii_) June 22, 2017
— Uqumbile kengoku? (@SethuRadebe) June 22, 2017And there were calls for DJ Tira, the owner of Afrotainment, to intervene.
I still say Tira is the guy to grow Babes
— Noni (@NoniMsi) June 22, 2017
And there were suggestions that Mampintsha was the one holding the Gqom Queen back.
Babes and Mampintsa are just two lost sheep. Tira needs to step in now pic.twitter.com/0HKrf5TmnS
— BERNECIA🌹🌸 (@Bernecia) June 22, 2017
Babes doesn't fly a lot cause her BF is scared of flying. Men will never compromise their career for us ladies,don't compromise yours
— Ndlovukazi (@2uli) June 22, 2017
We can't keep using Babes' age and newness to the industry as an excuse. If she took herself seriously, she would do better!
— Queen Makeda (@JustVuyi) June 22, 2017
My thoughts on Babes, summarised pic.twitter.com/AYDeXx0YJ3
— Queen Makeda (@JustVuyi) June 22, 2017
Babes wodumo team new that she needed to be in America for the awards why didn't they sort out her papers before pic.twitter.com/S5uqge2jjU
— Nosi (@Nosipho___) June 22, 2017
So babes wodumo forget the most important thing for the #BETAwards
A visa pic.twitter.com/fgJWD8thSR
— Noma. (@NormaarMsiza) June 22, 2017
Please tell me Babes has a visa to go to the BETs, guys. I've had a tough week, I don't need this extra drama pic.twitter.com/XibW7HqiY5
— Sibongile Mafu (@sboshmafu) June 22, 2017
I'm willing to BET Babes Wodumo assumed it was our job to apply for a visa for her. What's your bet? #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/6m6sJwWXR2
— Portia Gumede (@portiagumedesa) June 22, 2017
Babes: I've been nominated for an award love I gotta go to the #BETAwards17
Maphintsha: tsek baby bayanya laba Visa for what?!!! pic.twitter.com/DRgvqzKbef
— Views (@aCameraShyGuy2) June 22, 2017
The City of Johannesburg has also invited Babes to tour the city instead.
The Sunday Tribune is running a poll on Babes Wodumo.
#ThursdayThoughts Babes, you can always just #ExploreJoburg. No visa needed here ^GZ pic.twitter.com/6P0CuEqrRe
— City of Joburg (@CityofJoburgZA) June 22, 2017
POLL | Does the 'National Key Point' @BABESWODUMO need to fire her managers?
— Sunday Tribune 🗞 (@SundayTribuneSA) June 22, 2017
SUNDAY TRIBUNE